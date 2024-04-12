Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.89 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. La-Z-Boy makes up 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of La-Z-Boy worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LZB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.38. 51,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,594. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.16. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

