Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $8.45 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries comprises 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $7,856,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 422,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,991,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.66. 28,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,830. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

