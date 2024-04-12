Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $5.56 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,783 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $671,349.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,597.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.95 on Friday, reaching $62.45. 392,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,913. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

