Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of AutoNation worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 492,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,990,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after buying an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 137,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,776 shares of company stock valued at $73,818,692. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $154.51. 144,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,347. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day moving average is $143.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

