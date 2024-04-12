Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Comstock Resources worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 86.9% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

CRK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 905,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

