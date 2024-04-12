Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys New Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,276 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.62% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.35. 9,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $77.65.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

