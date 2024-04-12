Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,818 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Green Dot worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 256,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,268. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.81 million, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

