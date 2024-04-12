Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,948. Skye Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

