Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.22.

SPG opened at $146.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,561,181,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

