Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Trading Down 7.4%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 111,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 527,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simmons First National by 371.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

