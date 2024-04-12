SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance
SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. Analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
