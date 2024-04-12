SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$90,335.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00.
Pierre Beaudoin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 8th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SilverCrest Metals
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SilverCrest Metals
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.