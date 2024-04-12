SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$90,335.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$90,335.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00.

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIL shares. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.60.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

