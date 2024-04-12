Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 699,249 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

