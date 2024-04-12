Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVTY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Revvity Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RVTY traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 75,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $139.04.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

