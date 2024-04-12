Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $340,500,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.95. The company had a trading volume of 297,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,546. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $156.80 and a 52 week high of $331.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

