Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $579,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,390. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.