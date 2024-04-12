Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 92,295,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,475,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,133 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,245,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,098,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

