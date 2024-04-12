Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.31. 387,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,511. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.