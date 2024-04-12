SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.13. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

About SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading

