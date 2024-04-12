Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 1,892,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,738,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on SBSW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
