Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 1,892,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,738,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several research firms recently commented on SBSW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

