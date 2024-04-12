Siacoin Trading Down 2.5% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $521.35 million and $10.54 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,043.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.54 or 0.00839374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00138123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00192165 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00129152 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,987,085,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,961,894,230 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

