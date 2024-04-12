Siacoin Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $534.65 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,852.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.79 or 0.00856414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00137628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00047483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.12 or 0.00189291 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00042533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00129573 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,985,825,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,960,641,363 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

