Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Grows By 778.5%

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a growth of 778.5% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ USOI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,753. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $85.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

(Get Free Report)

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.