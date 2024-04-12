Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Grows By 778.5%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a growth of 778.5% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ USOI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,753. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $85.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.