Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Declines By 99.1%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 214,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77,925.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 45,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

