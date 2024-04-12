Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Declines By 99.1%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 214,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
