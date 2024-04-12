Short Interest in The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Increases By 12,383.3%

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 12,383.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ REAI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $21.06.

