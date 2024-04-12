Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Increases By 22,700.0%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 22,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MDJM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDJH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. MDJM has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

