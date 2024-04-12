Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Increases By 22,700.0%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 22,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MDJM Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDJH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. MDJM has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.25.
MDJM Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MDJM
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.