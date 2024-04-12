Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Rises By 496.2%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,846,300 shares, an increase of 496.2% from the March 15th total of 1,819,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,164.9 days.

Kuaishou Technology Trading Down 5.6 %

OTCMKTS KUASF traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.22. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

About Kuaishou Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.