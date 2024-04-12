Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Rises By 496.2%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,846,300 shares, an increase of 496.2% from the March 15th total of 1,819,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,164.9 days.
Kuaishou Technology Trading Down 5.6 %
OTCMKTS KUASF traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.22. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728. Kuaishou Technology has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.
About Kuaishou Technology
