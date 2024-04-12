Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Grows By 88.6%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

