Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Expands By 19,002.0%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 19,002.0% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 15,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,032. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $9.99.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
