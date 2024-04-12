Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Drops By 97.9%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.20. 68,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,079. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

