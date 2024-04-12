Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Grows By 405.4%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 405.4% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HYMCL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 84,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
