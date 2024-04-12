Short Interest in Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Grows By 550.0%

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Holcim Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,327. Holcim has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

