Short Interest in Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Grows By 550.0%

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Holcim Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,327. Holcim has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98.
Holcim Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Holcim
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.