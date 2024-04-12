Short Interest in Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Rises By 433.3%

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Fielmann Group Stock Performance
FLMNY stock remained flat at $9.33 during trading on Friday. Fielmann Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.
About Fielmann Group
