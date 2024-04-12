Short Interest in Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Rises By 433.3%

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Fielmann Group Stock Performance

FLMNY stock remained flat at $9.33 during trading on Friday. Fielmann Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

About Fielmann Group

Fielmann Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It also engages in manufacture and sale of visual aids and other optical products including glasses, frames and lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories; and merchandise various kinds and hearing aids, and accessories.

