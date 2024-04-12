Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Decreases By 97.7%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDBLW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 7,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Edible Garden has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

