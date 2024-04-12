Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Expands By 743.8%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 743.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DNA Brands Price Performance
Shares of DNAX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 24,262,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,218. DNA Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About DNA Brands
