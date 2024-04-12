Short Interest in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Expands By 58.6%

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Data Storage Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.60. 27,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,725. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of 115.42 and a beta of 0.47. Data Storage has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Data Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Data Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

