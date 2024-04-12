Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Rises By 645.5%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 645.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.04. 7,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,711. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.20. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.11.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

