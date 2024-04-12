Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Rises By 645.5%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 645.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.04. 7,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,711. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.20. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.11.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
