Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Increases By 680.0%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 680.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CLVLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.