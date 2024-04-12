Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Increases By 1,000.0%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $7,737,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,365,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

BYNO stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. byNordic Acquisition has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

