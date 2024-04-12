Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Declines By 35.8%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Bonterra Energy stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $182.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

