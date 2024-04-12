Short Interest in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Expands By 42.9%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.
