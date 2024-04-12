Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on JTC from GBX 880 ($11.14) to GBX 950 ($12.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get JTC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JTC

JTC Trading Up 1.8 %

JTC Increases Dividend

LON:JTC opened at GBX 871 ($11.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 797 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 763.64. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 623.50 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 875 ($11.07). The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5,123.53 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,882.35%.

JTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.