Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on JTC from GBX 880 ($11.14) to GBX 950 ($12.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JTC
JTC Trading Up 1.8 %
JTC Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,882.35%.
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
