Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $31.80

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.80, but opened at $30.28. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 27,432 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.