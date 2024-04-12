Shell (LON:SHEL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,000 ($37.97) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.97) to GBX 2,950 ($37.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,086 ($39.06).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,857 ($36.16) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £183.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,264.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,214 ($28.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,898.50 ($36.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,564.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,570.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,778.76%.

In related news, insider Sinead Gorman bought 18,276 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.57) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($576,893.36). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.30) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,899.13). 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

