Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shapeways Trading Down 8.0 %

SHPW opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Shapeways has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Shapeways alerts:

Institutional Trading of Shapeways

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shapeways by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Shapeways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.