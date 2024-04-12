Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $12.69 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEVN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 40.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

