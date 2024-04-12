Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.
Seven Hills Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $12.69 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.
SEVN has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
