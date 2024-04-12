Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $12.69 on Friday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 711.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 121.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,455 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 330.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,329 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $255,000.

SEVN has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

