ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $772.22.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $770.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $770.52 and its 200-day moving average is $694.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

