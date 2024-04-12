Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -109.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

SVC stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 146.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

