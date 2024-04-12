Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. Service Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -109.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Service Properties Trust Price Performance
SVC stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.87.
Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Service Properties Trust
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Service Properties Trust
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.