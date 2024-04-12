Service Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.

Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years. Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -109.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Service Properties Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

SVC opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 2.18. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

Institutional Trading of Service Properties Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

